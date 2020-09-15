Should Value Investors Buy Uniti Group (UNIT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Uniti Group (UNIT). UNIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that UNIT holds a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UNIT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.89. Over the last 12 months, UNIT's PEG has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.21.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. UNIT has a P/S ratio of 1.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.98.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Uniti Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that UNIT is an impressive value stock right now.

