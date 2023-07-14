Should Value Investors Buy United Rentals (URI) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is United Rentals (URI). URI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.29. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.97. Over the past 52 weeks, URI's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.83 and as low as 7.57, with a median of 9.38.

URI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.70. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. URI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.62. Within the past year, URI's PEG has been as high as 0.72 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.54.

Finally, we should also recognize that URI has a P/CF ratio of 7.11. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. URI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.69. Over the past year, URI's P/CF has been as high as 7.72 and as low as 4.57, with a median of 5.89.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in United Rentals's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, URI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

