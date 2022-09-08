Should Value Investors Buy United Rentals (URI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is United Rentals (URI). URI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.57 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.93. Over the last 12 months, URI's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.80 and as low as 7.49, with a median of 11.44.

We also note that URI holds a PEG ratio of 0.49. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. URI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.15. Over the past 52 weeks, URI's PEG has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.67.

Finally, investors should note that URI has a P/CF ratio of 5.37. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.24. URI's P/CF has been as high as 9.09 and as low as 4.44, with a median of 6.85, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that United Rentals is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, URI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



