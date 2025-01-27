Should Value Investors Buy United Fire Group (UFCS) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is United Fire Group (UFCS). UFCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.62, while its industry has an average P/E of 27.63. UFCS's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.37 and as low as 11.50, with a median of 16.40, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that UFCS has a P/B ratio of 0.83. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.58. UFCS's P/B has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.76, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. UFCS has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.19.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that United Fire Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, UFCS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

