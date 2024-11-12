Should Value Investors Buy United Airlines (UAL) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

United Airlines (UAL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. UAL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.70, which compares to its industry's average of 18.20. UAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.71 and as low as 3.63, with a median of 4.47, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that UAL holds a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. UAL's industry has an average PEG of 1.10 right now. UAL's PEG has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.55, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is UAL's P/B ratio of 2.52. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.02. Over the past 12 months, UAL's P/B has been as high as 2.52 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.55.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in United Airlines's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that UAL is an impressive value stock right now.

