Should Value Investors Buy Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP). UGP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.77. UGP's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.93 and as low as 6.92, with a median of 10.05, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that UGP has a P/B ratio of 1.34. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.65. UGP's P/B has been as high as 1.61 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.19, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that UGP has a P/CF ratio of 5.03. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. UGP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.31. Over the past 52 weeks, UGP's P/CF has been as high as 5.45 and as low as 3.46, with a median of 4.37.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ultrapar Participacoes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that UGP is an impressive value stock right now.

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Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.