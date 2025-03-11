Should Value Investors Buy Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP). UGP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.03. UGP's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.19 and as low as 6.92, with a median of 11.61, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that UGP holds a PEG ratio of 2.50. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. UGP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.07. Over the last 12 months, UGP's PEG has been as high as 4.03 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 2.75.

We should also highlight that UGP has a P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.17. Over the past 12 months, UGP's P/B has been as high as 2.35 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.55.

Finally, we should also recognize that UGP has a P/CF ratio of 4.14. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. UGP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.38. Over the past year, UGP's P/CF has been as high as 7.67 and as low as 3.44, with a median of 5.17.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ultrapar Participacoes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that UGP is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.