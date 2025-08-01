Should Value Investors Buy Ultra Clean (UCTT) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Ultra Clean (UCTT). UCTT is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for UCTT is its P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.22. UCTT's P/B has been as high as 2.20 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.70, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that UCTT has a P/CF ratio of 9.98. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. UCTT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.84. UCTT's P/CF has been as high as 30.93 and as low as 7.55, with a median of 16.45, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ultra Clean's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, UCTT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.