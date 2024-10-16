Should Value Investors Buy UGI (UGI) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is UGI (UGI). UGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.88, which compares to its industry's average of 14.95. UGI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.76 and as low as 6.25, with a median of 7.93, all within the past year.

UGI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UGI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.31. UGI's PEG has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 1, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that UGI has a P/B ratio of 1.13. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.23. Over the past 12 months, UGI's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.10.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. UGI has a P/S ratio of 0.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.69.

Finally, our model also underscores that UGI has a P/CF ratio of 4.24. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. UGI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8. Over the past 52 weeks, UGI's P/CF has been as high as 7.51 and as low as -17.08, with a median of 4.27.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in UGI's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, UGI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

UGI Corporation (UGI)

