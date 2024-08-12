Should Value Investors Buy UGI (UGI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is UGI (UGI). UGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that UGI has a P/B ratio of 1.05. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.16. Within the past 52 weeks, UGI's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.12.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. UGI has a P/S ratio of 0.68. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.64.

Finally, investors should note that UGI has a P/CF ratio of 4.50. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. UGI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.79. Over the past year, UGI's P/CF has been as high as 7.51 and as low as -24.88, with a median of 4.50.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that UGI is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, UGI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

