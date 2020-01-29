Should Value Investors Buy UBS (UBS) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is UBS (UBS). UBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.37, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.69. UBS's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.38 and as low as 7.86, with a median of 9.11, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for UBS is its P/B ratio of 0.83. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, UBS's P/B has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.83.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. UBS has a P/S ratio of 1.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.72.

Finally, our model also underscores that UBS has a P/CF ratio of 7.74. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.74. Over the past 52 weeks, UBS's P/CF has been as high as 8.81 and as low as 6.34, with a median of 7.65.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that UBS is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, UBS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

