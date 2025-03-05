Should Value Investors Buy Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Tyson Foods (TSN). TSN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that TSN holds a PEG ratio of 0.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's industry has an average PEG of 1.11 right now. Over the last 12 months, TSN's PEG has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.35.

Investors should also recognize that TSN has a P/B ratio of 1.18. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.45. Over the past 12 months, TSN's P/B has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.14.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TSN has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.65.

Finally, investors should note that TSN has a P/CF ratio of 9.06. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.61. Over the past year, TSN's P/CF has been as high as 15.74 and as low as 7.95, with a median of 11.82.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Tyson Foods is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TSN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

