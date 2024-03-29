Should Value Investors Buy Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Tyson Foods (TSN). TSN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We also note that TSN holds a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, TSN's PEG has been as high as 0.50 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.44.

Investors should also recognize that TSN has a P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.62. Over the past year, TSN's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TSN has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.47.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TSN has a P/CF ratio of 15.74. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.18. Within the past 12 months, TSN's P/CF has been as high as 15.74 and as low as 5.64, with a median of 9.51.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Tyson Foods's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TSN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

