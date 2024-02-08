Should Value Investors Buy Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Tyson Foods (TSN). TSN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

TSN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.48. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.92. Within the past year, TSN's PEG has been as high as 0.50 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.45.

Investors should also recognize that TSN has a P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.43. TSN's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.01, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TSN has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Finally, we should also recognize that TSN has a P/CF ratio of 12.93. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.98. Over the past 52 weeks, TSN's P/CF has been as high as 13.42 and as low as 5.47, with a median of 8.97.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tyson Foods is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TSN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

