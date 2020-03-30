Should Value Investors Buy Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Twin River Worldwide (TRWH). TRWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.23, which compares to its industry's average of 19.78. Over the past year, TRWH's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.96 and as low as 3.86, with a median of 15.50.

Finally, we should also recognize that TRWH has a P/CF ratio of 5.31. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.15. Over the past year, TRWH's P/CF has been as high as 12.38 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 9.73.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Twin River Worldwide's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TRWH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

