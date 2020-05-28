Should Value Investors Buy Turtle Beach (HEAR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Turtle Beach (HEAR). HEAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

HEAR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HEAR's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.24. Within the past year, HEAR's PEG has been as high as 1.16 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.03.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HEAR's P/B ratio of 2.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HEAR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.16. HEAR's P/B has been as high as 4.23 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 2.97, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HEAR has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.17.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Turtle Beach is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HEAR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

