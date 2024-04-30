Should Value Investors Buy TTM Technologies (TTMI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is TTM Technologies (TTMI). TTMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.96. TTMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.14 and as low as 8.27, with a median of 9.90, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TTMI's P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TTMI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.05. Over the past 12 months, TTMI's P/B has been as high as 1.11 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 0.96.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TTMI has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.63.

Finally, our model also underscores that TTMI has a P/CF ratio of 10.94. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.82. Within the past 12 months, TTMI's P/CF has been as high as 11.79 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 7.66.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in TTM Technologies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TTMI is an impressive value stock right now.

