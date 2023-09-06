Should Value Investors Buy TTM Technologies (TTMI) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is TTM Technologies (TTMI). TTMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.37, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.87. Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.14 and as low as 7.53, with a median of 10.18.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TTMI has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.43.

Finally, our model also underscores that TTMI has a P/CF ratio of 7.48. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 24.51. Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI's P/CF has been as high as 8.05 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 6.76.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in TTM Technologies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TTMI is an impressive value stock right now.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

