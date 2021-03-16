Should Value Investors Buy Triton International (TRTN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Triton International (TRTN). TRTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42. Over the past 52 weeks, TRTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.09 and as low as 4.63, with a median of 7.70.

We also note that TRTN holds a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TRTN's industry has an average PEG of 0.94 right now. Over the last 12 months, TRTN's PEG has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.77.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TRTN has a P/CF ratio of 4.53. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.93. Over the past 52 weeks, TRTN's P/CF has been as high as 4.53 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.81.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Triton International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TRTN is an impressive value stock right now.

