Should Value Investors Buy TriNet (TNET) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

TriNet (TNET) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TNET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.76, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.09. TNET's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.82 and as low as 12.04, with a median of 16.29, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that TNET has a P/CF ratio of 12.26. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TNET's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.06. Over the past 52 weeks, TNET's P/CF has been as high as 15.80 and as low as 10.38, with a median of 12.48.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in TriNet's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TNET is an impressive value stock right now.

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TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.