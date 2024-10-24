Should Value Investors Buy The Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is The Travelers Companies (TRV). TRV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.10, while its industry has an average P/E of 28.79. Over the past year, TRV's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.36 and as low as 10.11, with a median of 11.54.

We also note that TRV holds a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TRV's industry has an average PEG of 2.87 right now. Over the last 12 months, TRV's PEG has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.07.

Finally, our model also underscores that TRV has a P/CF ratio of 4.95. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TRV's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.86. TRV's P/CF has been as high as 5.35 and as low as 4.08, with a median of 4.75, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Travelers Companies's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TRV looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

