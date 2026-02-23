Should Value Investors Buy TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT). MITT is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.93, which compares to its industry's average of 8.10. Over the past year, MITT's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.56 and as low as 5.28, with a median of 6.71.

Another notable valuation metric for MITT is its P/B ratio of 0.73. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.03. Over the past 12 months, MITT's P/B has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.67.

Finally, we should also recognize that MITT has a P/CF ratio of 3.89. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MITT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.38. Within the past 12 months, MITT's P/CF has been as high as 3.91 and as low as 2.25, with a median of 3.26.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MITT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

