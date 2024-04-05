Should Value Investors Buy Toyota Motor (TM) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Toyota Motor (TM). TM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that TM holds a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.49. Over the past 52 weeks, TM's PEG has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.47.

Another notable valuation metric for TM is its P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.64. Within the past 52 weeks, TM's P/B has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.06.

Finally, our model also underscores that TM has a P/CF ratio of 7.03. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.25. TM's P/CF has been as high as 7.40 and as low as 5.27, with a median of 5.95, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Toyota Motor's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TM is an impressive value stock right now.

