Should Value Investors Buy Toyota Motor (TM) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Toyota Motor (TM). TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

TM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.49. Over the last 12 months, TM's PEG has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.50.

We should also highlight that TM has a P/B ratio of 1.43. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.70. TM's P/B has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.03, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that TM has a P/CF ratio of 6.99. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.54. Within the past 12 months, TM's P/CF has been as high as 7.16 and as low as 5.27, with a median of 5.87.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Toyota Motor's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TM is an impressive value stock right now.

