Should Value Investors Buy TOTAL SE (TOT) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

TOTAL SE (TOT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TOT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.19, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.45. Over the last 12 months, TOT's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.59 and as low as 9.84, with a median of 14.68.

We also note that TOT holds a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TOT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.73. Within the past year, TOT's PEG has been as high as 71.97 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 3.77.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TOTAL SE is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TOT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

