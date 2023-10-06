Should Value Investors Buy Titan International (TWI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Titan International (TWI). TWI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.52, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.93. Over the last 12 months, TWI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.07 and as low as 4.59, with a median of 6.34.

Investors should also recognize that TWI has a P/B ratio of 1.77. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TWI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.66. Over the past year, TWI's P/B has been as high as 3.05 and as low as 1.41, with a median of 1.77.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TWI has a P/S ratio of 0.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.78.

Finally, investors should note that TWI has a P/CF ratio of 4.25. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.57. Over the past 52 weeks, TWI's P/CF has been as high as 4.96 and as low as 2.66, with a median of 4.06.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Titan International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TWI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

