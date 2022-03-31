Should Value Investors Buy These Transportation Stocks?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Golden Ocean Group (GOGL). GOGL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that GOGL has a P/B ratio of 0.91. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GOGL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.18. Over the past 12 months, GOGL's P/B has been as high as 0.96 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.77.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GOGL has a P/S ratio of 1.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.53.

Finally, we should also recognize that GOGL has a P/CF ratio of 3.76. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.13. Over the past 52 weeks, GOGL's P/CF has been as high as 11.33 and as low as -92.06, with a median of 4.81.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 4.40, and its PEG ratio is 0.47. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 4.54 and 0.52.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.