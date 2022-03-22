Should Value Investors Buy These Transportation Stocks?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Grindrod Shipping (GRIN). GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.92 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 4.49. GRIN's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.02 and as low as -29.60, with a median of 3.60, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GRIN has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.45.

Investors could also keep in mind Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Pangaea Logistics Solutions holds a P/B ratio of 0.81 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.15. PANL's P/B has been as high as 1.04, as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.73 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Grindrod Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GRIN and PANL is an impressive value stock right now.

