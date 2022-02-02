Should Value Investors Buy These Oils-Energy Stocks?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Stone Energy (TALO). TALO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.26, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.47. Over the last 12 months, TALO's Forward P/E has been as high as 4,178.09 and as low as -3,307.81, with a median of 5.32.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TALO's P/B ratio of 1.29. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.48. Over the past 12 months, TALO's P/B has been as high as 1.96 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.31.

Investors could also keep in mind W&T Offshore (WTI), an Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

W&T Offshore also has a P/B ratio of -2.05 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.48. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as -1.48, as low as -3.39, with a median of -2.05.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Stone Energy and W&T Offshore's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TALO and WTI is an impressive value stock right now.

