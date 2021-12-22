Should Value Investors Buy These Oils-Energy Stocks?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL). CAPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CAPL has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.37.

Finally, we should also recognize that CAPL has a P/CF ratio of 7.66. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.90. Within the past 12 months, CAPL's P/CF has been as high as 9.37 and as low as 3.63, with a median of 7.01.

Investors could also keep in mind Sunoco (SUN), an Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Sunoco holds a P/B ratio of 4.70 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.54. SUN's P/B has been as high as 5.48, as low as 4.43, with a median of 4.88 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CrossAmerica Partners and Sunoco's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CAPL and SUN is an impressive value stock right now.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.