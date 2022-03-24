Should Value Investors Buy These Industrial Products Stocks?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is GrafTech International (EAF). EAF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.98. Over the past 52 weeks, EAF's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.45 and as low as 5.13, with a median of 6.73.

Finally, we should also recognize that EAF has a P/CF ratio of 5.97. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.73. EAF's P/CF has been as high as 8.11 and as low as 5.34, with a median of 6.92, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication value stock, take a look at Worthington Industries (WOR). WOR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Worthington Industries also has a P/B ratio of 1.92 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.50. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.55, as low as 1.49, with a median of 1.82.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in GrafTech International and Worthington Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EAF and WOR is an impressive value stock right now.

