Should Value Investors Buy These Finance Stocks?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR). PIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.90. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.49. PIPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.16 and as low as 8.05, with a median of 10.75, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that PIPR has a P/B ratio of 1.88. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PIPR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.59. Over the past 12 months, PIPR's P/B has been as high as 3.06 and as low as 1.80, with a median of 2.30.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PIPR has a P/S ratio of 1.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.97.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PIPR has a P/CF ratio of 6.77. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.81. Within the past 12 months, PIPR's P/CF has been as high as 18.05 and as low as 6.49, with a median of 10.71.

If you're looking for another solid Financial - Investment Bank value stock, take a look at Raymond James Financial (RJF). RJF is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Raymond James Financial sports a P/B ratio of 2.51 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.59. In the past 52 weeks, RJF's P/B has been as high as 2.77, as low as 2.15, with a median of 2.39.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Piper Sandler Companies and Raymond James Financial are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PIPR and RJF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.