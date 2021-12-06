Should Value Investors Buy These Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Century Casinos (CNTY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CNTY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that CNTY has a P/B ratio of 2.61. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.67. Over the past 12 months, CNTY's P/B has been as high as 3.67 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 2.75.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CNTY has a P/S ratio of 1.07. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.16.

If you're looking for another solid Gaming value stock, take a look at Golden Entertainment (GDEN). GDEN is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Golden Entertainment holds a P/B ratio of 4.14 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 6.67. GDEN's P/B has been as high as 7.69, as low as 2.62, with a median of 4.72 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Century Casinos and Golden Entertainment strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CNTY and GDEN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.