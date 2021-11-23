Should Value Investors Buy These Basic Materials Stocks?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is SSAB (SSAAY). SSAAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.11, which compares to its industry's average of 4.69. SSAAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.31 and as low as 3.99, with a median of 7.67, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SSAAY's P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SSAAY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.67. Over the past year, SSAAY's P/B has been as high as 0.89 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.76.

Finally, we should also recognize that SSAAY has a P/CF ratio of 3.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.08. Over the past 52 weeks, SSAAY's P/CF has been as high as 18.05 and as low as 3.23, with a median of 10.47.

If you're looking for another solid Steel - Producers value stock, take a look at Timken Steel (TMST). TMST is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Timken Steel has a P/B ratio of 1.13 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.67. For TMST, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.42, as low as 0.39, with a median of 1.03 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in SSAB and Timken Steel's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SSAAY and TMST is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.