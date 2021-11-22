Should Value Investors Buy These Basic Materials Stocks?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Commercial Metals (CMC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that CMC has a P/B ratio of 1.82. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.42. Within the past 52 weeks, CMC's P/B has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 1.21, with a median of 1.70.

Finally, our model also underscores that CMC has a P/CF ratio of 7.39. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.08. Over the past year, CMC's P/CF has been as high as 9.75 and as low as 5.84, with a median of 7.60.

Investors could also keep in mind Outokumpu (OUTKY), an Steel - Producers stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Outokumpu sports a P/B ratio of 0.89 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.42. In the past 52 weeks, OUTKY's P/B has been as high as 0.98, as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.82.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Commercial Metals and Outokumpu are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CMC and OUTKY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

