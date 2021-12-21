Should Value Investors Buy These Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Mazda Motor (MZDAY). MZDAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.03. Over the last 12 months, MZDAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 71.49 and as low as -244.51, with a median of 10.67.

Another notable valuation metric for MZDAY is its P/B ratio of 0.46. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.04. Within the past 52 weeks, MZDAY's P/B has been as high as 0.56 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.49.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MZDAY has a P/CF ratio of 3.13. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.20. Over the past year, MZDAY's P/CF has been as high as 11.04 and as low as -519.40, with a median of 3.73.

If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Foreign value stock, take a look at Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY). NSANY is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Nissan Motor Co. also has a P/B ratio of 0.50 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.04. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.69, as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.54.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Mazda Motor and Nissan Motor Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MZDAY and NSANY is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.