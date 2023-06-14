Should Value Investors Buy The Kroger Co. (KR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is The Kroger Co. (KR). KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.27, which compares to its industry's average of 21.66. KR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.14 and as low as 9.90, with a median of 10.92, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that KR has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.87. Over the last 12 months, KR's PEG has been as high as 1.86 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.65.

Another notable valuation metric for KR is its P/B ratio of 3.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.07. KR's P/B has been as high as 3.92 and as low as 3.08, with a median of 3.42, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that KR has a P/CF ratio of 5.61. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. KR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.61. KR's P/CF has been as high as 6.65 and as low as 5.14, with a median of 5.77, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Tesco (TSCDY), an Retail - Supermarkets stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Tesco is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.95 while its PEG ratio sits at 2.55. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 21.66 and average PEG ratio of 3.87.

Over the past year, TSCDY's P/E has been as high as 13.89, as low as 9.09, with a median of 11.89; its PEG ratio has been as high as 4.15, as low as 0.32, with a median of 1.65 during the same time period.

Furthermore, Tesco holds a P/B ratio of 1.62 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.07. TSCDY's P/B has been as high as 1.76, as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.24 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Kroger Co. and Tesco strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KR and TSCDY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

