Should Value Investors Buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TEVA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.79 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.22. TEVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.17 and as low as 3.37, with a median of 5.73, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for TEVA is its P/B ratio of 3.14. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.98. Within the past 52 weeks, TEVA's P/B has been as high as 3.27 and as low as 1.21, with a median of 2.09.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TEVA has a P/S ratio of 1.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.95.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TEVA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

