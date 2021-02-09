Should Value Investors Buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA). TEVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.67 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.62. Over the last 12 months, TEVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.35 and as low as 2.68, with a median of 4.12.

TEVA is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.90. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TEVA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.24. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA's PEG has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.77.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TEVA is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

