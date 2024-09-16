Should Value Investors Buy Ternium (TX) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Ternium (TX). TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.58, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.65. TX's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.64 and as low as 4.36, with a median of 5.19, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that TX has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TX's industry has an average PEG of 0.60 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, TX's PEG has been as high as 3.88 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.91.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TX has a P/S ratio of 0.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.4.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ternium is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

