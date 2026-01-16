Should Value Investors Buy Telenor (TELNY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Telenor (TELNY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TELNY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.66. Over the last 12 months, TELNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.60 and as low as 8.82, with a median of 16.11.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Telenor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TELNY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Telenor ASA (TELNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

