Should Value Investors Buy Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Telefonica Brasil (VIV). VIV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.48. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.95. VIV's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.57 and as low as 10.45, with a median of 13.23, all within the past year.

VIV is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. VIV's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.15. Within the past year, VIV's PEG has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.81.

We should also highlight that VIV has a P/B ratio of 1.69. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.46. Over the past 12 months, VIV's P/B has been as high as 1.70 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.21.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Telefonica Brasil's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VIV looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

