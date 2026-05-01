Should Value Investors Buy Telecom Argentina Stet France Telecom (TEO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Telecom Argentina Stet France Telecom (TEO). TEO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that TEO has a P/B ratio of 0.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.06. Over the past 12 months, TEO's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.78.

Finally, investors should note that TEO has a P/CF ratio of 1.66. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TEO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 3.25. Over the past year, TEO's P/CF has been as high as 2.78 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 2.19.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Telecom Argentina Stet France Telecom's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TEO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. (TEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.