Should Value Investors Buy Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.24, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.99. Over the past year, TNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.12 and as low as 3.29, with a median of 4.37.

Investors should also recognize that TNK has a P/B ratio of 1.56. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.32. Within the past 52 weeks, TNK's P/B has been as high as 1.56 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.16.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TNK has a P/CF ratio of 3.92. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TNK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.72. TNK's P/CF has been as high as 3.92 and as low as 2.02, with a median of 2.68, all within the past year.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a P/B ratio of 0.51 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.32. For TNP, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.51, as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.43 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Teekay Tankers and Tsakos Energy Navigation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TNK and TNP is an impressive value stock right now.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.