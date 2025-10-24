Should Value Investors Buy TEEKAY TANK LTD (TNK) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is TEEKAY TANK LTD (TNK). TNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.48. Over the past 52 weeks, TNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.18 and as low as 3.59, with a median of 5.65.

Another notable valuation metric for TNK is its P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.48. Over the past year, TNK's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.82.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TNK has a P/CF ratio of 4.96. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TNK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.65. Over the past 52 weeks, TNK's P/CF has been as high as 5.19 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 3.33.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TEEKAY TANK LTD is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TNK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

