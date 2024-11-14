Should Value Investors Buy Tapestry (TPR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Tapestry (TPR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.15, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.07. Over the last 12 months, TPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.39 and as low as 6.62, with a median of 9.24.

We should also highlight that TPR has a P/B ratio of 4. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TPR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.47. Over the past year, TPR's P/B has been as high as 4.19 and as low as 2.67, with a median of 3.42.

Finally, investors should note that TPR has a P/CF ratio of 11.53. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TPR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.96. TPR's P/CF has been as high as 11.76 and as low as 5.85, with a median of 9.21, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Tapestry is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TPR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.