Should Value Investors Buy Tapestry (TPR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Tapestry (TPR). TPR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.35, which compares to its industry's average of 14.05. Over the past year, TPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.92 and as low as 6.70, with a median of 8.78.

Investors will also notice that TPR has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TPR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.85. Within the past year, TPR's PEG has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.73.

Investors could also keep in mind Vera Bradley (VRA), an Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Vera Bradley holds a P/B ratio of 0.62 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.85. VRA's P/B has been as high as 0.85, as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.52 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tapestry and Vera Bradley are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TPR and VRA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)

