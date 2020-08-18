Should Value Investors Buy Systemax (SYX) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Systemax (SYX). SYX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.75, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.75. Over the last 12 months, SYX's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.47 and as low as 12.84, with a median of 16.04.

We should also highlight that SYX has a P/B ratio of 5.71. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SYX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.19. SYX's P/B has been as high as 5.97 and as low as 3.17, with a median of 5.15, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Systemax is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SYX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

