Should Value Investors Buy Synnex (SNX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Synnex (SNX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.42 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.25. Over the past year, SNX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.75 and as low as 4.67, with a median of 9.88.

SNX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SNX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.58. Within the past year, SNX's PEG has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.97.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Synnex is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SNX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

