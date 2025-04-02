Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Suzano (SUZ). SUZ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.71, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.24. Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.72 and as low as -53.51, with a median of 6.50.

Investors should also note that SUZ holds a PEG ratio of 0.08. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SUZ's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.19. Over the last 12 months, SUZ's PEG has been as high as 0.09 and as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.09.

We should also highlight that SUZ has a P/B ratio of 2.05. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SUZ's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.62. Within the past 52 weeks, SUZ's P/B has been as high as 2.39 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.76.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Suzano's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SUZ looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.